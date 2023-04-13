All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|4½
|Toronto
|8
|4
|.667
|4½
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|.538
|6
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Detroit
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|10
|.231
|4½
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Oakland 8, Baltimore 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 10, Texas 1
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.