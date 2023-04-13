All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay1301.000_
New York84.667
Toronto84.667
Baltimore76.5386
Boston58.3858

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota84.667_
Cleveland76.538
Chicago58.385
Kansas City49.308
Detroit29.182

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles75.583_
Texas75.583_
Houston67.462
Seattle58.385
Oakland310.231

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Manaea 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

