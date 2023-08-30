All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|New York
|65
|68
|.489
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|Detroit
|59
|74
|.444
|9½
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|.306
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Houston 6, Boston 2
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Houston 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
