All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8350.624_
Tampa Bay8252.612
Toronto7361.54510½
Boston6965.51514½
New York6568.48918

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6965.515_
Cleveland6470.4785
Detroit5974.444
Chicago5381.39616
Kansas City4193.30628

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7657.571_
Houston7758.570_
Texas7558.5641
Los Angeles6470.47812½
Oakland3995.29137½

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Houston 6, Boston 2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you