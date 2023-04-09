All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay901.000_
New York63.6673
Boston54.5564
Toronto54.5564
Baltimore45.4445

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota63.667_
Cleveland64.600½
Chicago46.400
Kansas City36.3333
Detroit27.2224

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles53.625_
Texas54.556½
Houston46.4002
Seattle46.4002
Oakland27.222

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

