East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Boston
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 6
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Boston 14, Detroit 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
