East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3212.727_
Baltimore2815.651
Toronto2518.581
New York2520.556
Boston2420.5458

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2420.545_
Detroit1922.463
Cleveland1923.4524
Chicago1628.3648
Kansas City1431.31110½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2617.605_
Houston2419.5582
Los Angeles2222.500
Seattle2122.4885
Oakland1035.22217

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

