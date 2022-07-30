All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6833.673_
Toronto5545.55012½
Tampa Bay5347.53014½
Baltimore5149.51016½
Boston5051.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5247.525_
Cleveland5148.5151
Chicago4950.4953
Detroit4160.40612
Kansas City3961.39013½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6635.653_
Seattle5447.53512
Texas4554.45520
Los Angeles4258.42023½
Oakland3963.38227½

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday's Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

