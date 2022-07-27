All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|32
|.673
|_
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|45
|.536
|13½
|Baltimore
|49
|48
|.505
|16½
|Boston
|49
|49
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|45
|.536
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|47
|.510
|2½
|Chicago
|49
|48
|.505
|3
|Kansas City
|39
|58
|.402
|13
|Detroit
|39
|59
|.398
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|53
|45
|.541
|11
|Texas
|43
|53
|.448
|20
|Los Angeles
|41
|56
|.423
|22½
|Oakland
|37
|63
|.370
|28
Monday's Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7, Houston 5
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 10, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 8, Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
