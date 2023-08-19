All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7547.615_
Tampa Bay7450.5972
Toronto6756.545
Boston6558.52810½
New York6063.48815½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6459.520_
Cleveland5964.4805
Detroit5567.451
Chicago4874.39315½
Kansas City4084.32324½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7250.590_
Houston7053.569
Seattle6755.5495
Los Angeles6063.48812½
Oakland3488.27938

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

Baltimore 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you