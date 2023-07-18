All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|.619
|_
|Baltimore
|57
|36
|.613
|1
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|Boston
|51
|44
|.537
|8
|New York
|50
|45
|.526
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|47
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|48
|.489
|1½
|Detroit
|42
|51
|.452
|5
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3½
|Seattle
|47
|46
|.505
|8
|Los Angeles
|47
|48
|.495
|9
|Oakland
|25
|71
|.260
|31½
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
