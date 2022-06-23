American League Standings
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 51 18 .739 _
Toronto 39 30 .565 12
Boston 39 31 .557 12½
Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14
Baltimore 31 39 .443 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 29 .554 _
Minnesota 39 32 .549 _
Chicago 33 34 .493 4
Detroit 26 43 .377 12
Kansas City 25 43 .368 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 43 25 .632 _
Texas 33 35 .485 10
Los Angeles 34 38 .472 11
Seattle 32 39 .451 12½
Oakland 23 48 .324 21½
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings
Boston 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0
Seattle 9, Oakland 0
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.