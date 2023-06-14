All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|22
|.686
|_
|Baltimore
|42
|24
|.636
|4
|New York
|39
|29
|.574
|8
|Toronto
|37
|31
|.544
|10
|Boston
|33
|35
|.485
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|33
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|35
|.470
|3
|Chicago
|29
|39
|.426
|6
|Detroit
|27
|38
|.415
|6½
|Kansas City
|18
|49
|.269
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Houston
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Los Angeles
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Seattle
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|Oakland
|19
|50
|.275
|23½
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta at Detroit, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
