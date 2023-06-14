All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4822.686_
Baltimore4224.6364
New York3929.5748
Toronto3731.54410
Boston3335.48514

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3533.515_
Cleveland3135.4703
Chicago2939.4266
Detroit2738.415
Kansas City1849.26916½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4125.621_
Houston3829.567
Los Angeles3831.551
Seattle3333.5008
Oakland1950.27523½

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta at Detroit, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

