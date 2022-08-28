All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|.548
|8½
|Toronto
|68
|57
|.544
|9
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|.532
|10½
|Boston
|62
|65
|.488
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|.512
|2½
|Chicago
|63
|64
|.496
|4½
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|.398
|17
|Detroit
|49
|78
|.386
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|22
|Los Angeles
|54
|73
|.425
|26½
|Oakland
|47
|81
|.367
|34
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Texas 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Martinez 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
