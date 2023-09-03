All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8451.622_
Tampa Bay8254.603
Toronto7462.54410½
Boston7066.51514½
New York6769.49317½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7165.522_
Cleveland6670.4855
Detroit6274.4569
Chicago5383.39018
Kansas City4295.30729½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7758.570_
Houston7760.5621
Texas7560.5562
Los Angeles6472.47113½
Oakland4195.30136½

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you