All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York208.714_
Tampa Bay1812.6003
Toronto1713.5674
Baltimore1217.414
Boston1019.34510½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1811.621_
Cleveland1514.5173
Chicago1414.500
Kansas City917.346
Detroit921.300

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2011.645_
Houston1811.6211
Seattle1317.433
Texas1116.4077
Oakland1219.3878

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you