All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7747.621_
Tampa Bay7551.5953
Toronto6956.552
Boston6659.52811½
New York6064.48417

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6560.520_
Cleveland5966.4726
Detroit5768.4568
Chicago4976.39216
Kansas City4086.31725½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7252.581_
Houston7155.5632
Seattle7055.560
Los Angeles6164.48811½
Oakland3490.27438

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Baltimore 12, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

