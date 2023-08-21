All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|3
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|New York
|60
|64
|.484
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|.520
|_
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|6
|Detroit
|57
|68
|.456
|8
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|16
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|.317
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|Houston
|71
|55
|.563
|2
|Seattle
|70
|55
|.560
|2½
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Oakland
|34
|90
|.274
|38
Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Baltimore 12, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
