All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|9
|.763
|_
|Baltimore
|24
|13
|.649
|4½
|Boston
|22
|16
|.579
|7
|Toronto
|21
|16
|.568
|7½
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|3
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|3½
|Chicago
|13
|26
|.333
|8½
|Kansas City
|12
|27
|.308
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Houston
|19
|18
|.514
|3½
|Seattle
|18
|19
|.486
|4½
|Oakland
|8
|30
|.211
|15
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3
Texas 4, Seattle 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 2
Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.