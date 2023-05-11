All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay299.763_
Baltimore2413.649
Boston2216.5797
Toronto2116.568
New York2117.5538

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2117.553_
Detroit1719.4723
Cleveland1720.459
Chicago1326.333
Kansas City1227.308

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2214.611_
Los Angeles2018.5263
Houston1918.514
Seattle1819.486
Oakland830.21115

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

