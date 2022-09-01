All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|.558
|6
|Toronto
|70
|59
|.543
|8
|Baltimore
|68
|61
|.527
|10
|Boston
|63
|68
|.481
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|60
|.531
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|.519
|1½
|Chicago
|64
|66
|.492
|5
|Kansas City
|53
|78
|.405
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|80
|.385
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|72
|58
|.554
|11½
|Texas
|58
|71
|.450
|25
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|Oakland
|49
|82
|.374
|35
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
