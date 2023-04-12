All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay1101.000_
New York74.6364
Toronto74.6364
Baltimore65.5455
Boston56.4556

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota74.636_
Cleveland75.583½
Chicago57.417
Kansas City39.250
Detroit28.200

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas74.636_
Los Angeles65.5451
Houston57.417
Seattle48.333
Oakland29.1825

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

