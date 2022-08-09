All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7139.645_
Toronto6049.55010½
Tampa Bay5850.53712
Baltimore5752.52313½
Boston5456.49117

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5751.528_
Cleveland5652.5191
Chicago5553.5092
Kansas City4465.40413½
Detroit4367.39115

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7040.636_
Seattle5952.53211½
Texas4860.44421
Los Angeles4763.42723
Oakland4169.37329

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

