All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3715.712_
Tampa Bay3121.5966
Toronto3021.588
Boston2527.48112
Baltimore2232.40716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3123.574_
Cleveland2324.489
Chicago2327.4606
Detroit2131.4049
Kansas City1634.32013

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3418.654_
Los Angeles2726.509
Texas2427.471
Seattle2329.44211
Oakland2034.37015

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

