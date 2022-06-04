All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|15
|.712
|_
|Tampa Bay
|31
|21
|.596
|6
|Toronto
|30
|21
|.588
|6½
|Boston
|25
|27
|.481
|12
|Baltimore
|22
|32
|.407
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|23
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Detroit
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Kansas City
|16
|34
|.320
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|26
|.509
|7½
|Texas
|24
|27
|.471
|9½
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|11
|Oakland
|20
|34
|.370
|15
Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston 10, Kansas City 3
Boston 7, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.