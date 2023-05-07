All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|7
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|12
|.647
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|New York
|18
|17
|.514
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Detroit
|15
|18
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|11
|23
|.324
|7½
|Kansas City
|9
|26
|.257
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|Seattle
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|27
|.229
|12½
Saturday's Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Houston 5
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
