All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay287.800_
Baltimore2212.647
Toronto2114.6007
Boston2115.583
New York1817.51410

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1916.543_
Cleveland1618.471
Detroit1518.4553
Chicago1123.324
Kansas City926.25710

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1913.594_
Los Angeles1915.5591
Houston1716.515
Seattle1617.485
Oakland827.22912½

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Houston 5

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you