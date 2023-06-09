All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4619.708_
Baltimore3824.613
New York3727.578
Toronto3628.563
Boston3132.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3132.492_
Cleveland2933.468
Chicago2836.438
Detroit2634.433
Kansas City1844.29012½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4021.656_
Houston3627.5715
Los Angeles3430.531
Seattle3031.49210
Oakland1450.21927½

Wednesday's Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

