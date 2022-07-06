All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|23
|.716
|_
|Boston
|45
|36
|.556
|13
|Tampa Bay
|44
|37
|.543
|14
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|39
|.506
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|6½
|Detroit
|33
|47
|.413
|12
|Kansas City
|29
|50
|.367
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13½
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|15½
|Los Angeles
|37
|45
|.451
|17
|Oakland
|28
|55
|.337
|26½
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 11, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
