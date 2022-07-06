All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5823.716_
Boston4536.55613
Tampa Bay4437.54314
Toronto4438.53714½
Baltimore3844.46320½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4737.560_
Cleveland4039.506
Chicago3841.481
Detroit3347.41312
Kansas City2950.36715½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5327.663_
Seattle4142.49413½
Texas3742.46815½
Los Angeles3745.45117
Oakland2855.33726½

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

