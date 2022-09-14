All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8656.606_
Toronto8062.5636
Tampa Bay7962.560
Baltimore7467.52511½
Boston6973.48617

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7665.539_
Chicago7369.514
Minnesota7070.500
Kansas City5785.40119½
Detroit5489.37823

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9350.650_
Seattle7962.56013
Texas6280.43730½
Los Angeles6182.42732
Oakland5191.35941½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

