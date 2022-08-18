All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7345.619_
Tampa Bay6254.53410
Toronto6254.53410
Baltimore6157.51712
Boston5959.50014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6355.534_
Minnesota6155.5261
Chicago6158.513
Kansas City4871.40315½
Detroit4575.37519

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7743.642_
Seattle6554.54611½
Texas5365.44923
Los Angeles5167.43225
Oakland4376.36133½

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you