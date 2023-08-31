All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8350.624_
Tampa Bay8252.612
Toronto7361.54510½
Boston6965.51514½
New York6569.48518½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6965.515_
Cleveland6470.4785
Detroit6074.4489
Chicago5381.39616
Kansas City4194.30428½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7657.571_
Houston7758.570_
Texas7558.5641
Los Angeles6470.47812½
Oakland3995.29137½

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

