East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|.632
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|57
|.610
|3
|Toronto
|80
|65
|.552
|11½
|Boston
|73
|71
|.507
|18
|New York
|72
|72
|.500
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|77
|.469
|8
|Detroit
|66
|78
|.458
|9½
|Chicago
|56
|88
|.389
|19½
|Kansas City
|44
|101
|.303
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|63
|.566
|_
|Texas
|80
|64
|.556
|1½
|Seattle
|79
|65
|.549
|2½
|Los Angeles
|68
|77
|.469
|14
|Oakland
|45
|99
|.313
|36½
Monday's Games
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
