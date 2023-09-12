All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9153.632_
Tampa Bay8957.6103
Toronto8065.55211½
Boston7371.50718
New York7272.50019

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7669.524_
Cleveland6877.4698
Detroit6678.458
Chicago5688.38919½
Kansas City44101.30332

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8263.566_
Texas8064.556
Seattle7965.549
Los Angeles6877.46914
Oakland4599.31336½

Monday's Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you