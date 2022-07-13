All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6126.701_
Tampa Bay4740.54014
Boston4741.53414½
Toronto4642.52315½
Baltimore4444.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4841.539_
Cleveland4343.500
Chicago4245.4835
Detroit3751.42010½
Kansas City3453.39113

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5729.663_
Seattle4542.51712½
Texas4045.47116½
Los Angeles3850.43220
Oakland3059.33728½

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

