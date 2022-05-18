All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|9
|.757
|_
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|8½
|Boston
|15
|22
|.405
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|24
|.368
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7½
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|½
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Seattle
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
Boston 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
