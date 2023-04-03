All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay401.000_
New York31.7501
Baltimore22.5002
Boston22.5002
Toronto13.2503

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota401.000_
Cleveland31.7501
Chicago23.400
Detroit13.2503
Kansas City13.2503

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas31.750_
Los Angeles21.667½
Houston23.400
Oakland12.333
Seattle13.2502

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

