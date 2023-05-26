All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3815.717_
Baltimore3318.6474
New York3023.5668
Boston2624.52010½
Toronto2625.51011

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2624.520_
Detroit2326.469
Cleveland2228.4404
Chicago2231.415
Kansas City1536.29411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3218.640_
Houston2821.571
Los Angeles2823.549
Seattle2624.5206
Oakland1042.19223

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

