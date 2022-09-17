All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|57
|.604
|_
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|7
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|.524
|11½
|Boston
|70
|74
|.486
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|66
|.538
|_
|Chicago
|74
|71
|.510
|4
|Minnesota
|72
|71
|.503
|5
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|.393
|21
|Detroit
|55
|89
|.382
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|13½
|Texas
|63
|81
|.438
|31½
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|33
|Oakland
|52
|93
|.359
|43
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
