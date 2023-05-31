All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3918.684_
Baltimore3520.6363
New York3423.5965
Toronto2926.5279
Boston2826.519

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2827.509_
Detroit2628.481
Cleveland2430.444
Chicago2334.4046
Kansas City1739.30411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3520.636_
Houston3222.593
Los Angeles2927.518
Seattle2827.5097
Oakland1245.21124

Tuesday's Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

