All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|18
|.684
|_
|Baltimore
|35
|20
|.636
|3
|New York
|34
|23
|.596
|5
|Toronto
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|Boston
|28
|26
|.519
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|.509
|_
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|1½
|Cleveland
|24
|30
|.444
|3½
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|6
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|Houston
|32
|22
|.593
|2½
|Los Angeles
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Seattle
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|Oakland
|12
|45
|.211
|24
Tuesday's Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
