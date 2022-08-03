All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7036.660_
Toronto5846.55811
Tampa Bay5549.52914
Baltimore5451.51415½
Boston5353.50017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5549.529_
Cleveland5450.5191
Chicago5351.5102
Detroit4264.39614
Kansas City4164.39014½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6838.642_
Seattle5749.53811
Texas4658.44221
Los Angeles4459.42722½
Oakland3966.37128½

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you