All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|Boston
|53
|53
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|2
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|.390
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|38
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|Texas
|46
|58
|.442
|21
|Los Angeles
|44
|59
|.427
|22½
|Oakland
|39
|66
|.371
|28½
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
