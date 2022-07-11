All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|25
|.709
|_
|Boston
|47
|40
|.540
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|46
|40
|.535
|15
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|16½
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|42
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|41
|44
|.482
|5½
|Detroit
|36
|51
|.414
|11½
|Kansas City
|34
|52
|.395
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Texas
|40
|44
|.476
|15½
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|Oakland
|29
|59
|.330
|28½
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Toronto 5
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday's Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
