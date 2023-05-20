All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3313.717_
Baltimore2916.644
New York2720.574
Boston2520.556
Toronto2520.556

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2420.545_
Detroit2022.4763
Cleveland2024.4554
Chicago1729.3708
Kansas City1432.30411

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2717.614_
Houston2519.5682
Los Angeles2322.511
Seattle2123.4776
Oakland1036.21718

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Boston 6, San Diego 1

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

