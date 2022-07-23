All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|30
|.684
|_
|Tampa Bay
|52
|41
|.559
|12
|Toronto
|51
|43
|.543
|13½
|Boston
|48
|46
|.511
|16½
|Baltimore
|46
|47
|.495
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|44
|.522
|1
|Chicago
|46
|48
|.489
|4
|Detroit
|38
|56
|.404
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|57
|.387
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|32
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|51
|43
|.543
|11
|Texas
|42
|50
|.457
|19
|Los Angeles
|39
|54
|.419
|22½
|Oakland
|34
|62
|.354
|29
Friday's Games
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto 28, Boston 5
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
