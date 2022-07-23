All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6530.684_
Tampa Bay5241.55912
Toronto5143.54313½
Boston4846.51116½
Baltimore4647.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4844.5221
Chicago4648.4894
Detroit3856.40412
Kansas City3657.38713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6232.660_
Seattle5143.54311
Texas4250.45719
Los Angeles3954.41922½
Oakland3462.35429

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

