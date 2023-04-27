All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay205.800_
Baltimore168.667
Toronto169.6404
New York1411.5606
Boston1313.500

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1411.560_
Cleveland1213.4802
Detroit914.3914
Chicago718.2807
Kansas City619.2408

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1410.583_
Houston1411.560½
Los Angeles1312.520
Seattle1113.4583
Oakland520.200

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

