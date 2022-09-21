All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|58
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|8½
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|.520
|13
|Boston
|72
|76
|.486
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|6
|Minnesota
|73
|76
|.490
|9
|Kansas City
|60
|89
|.403
|22
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|51
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|16½
|Los Angeles
|65
|84
|.436
|33½
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|34
|Oakland
|54
|94
|.365
|44
x-clinched division
Tuesday's Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
