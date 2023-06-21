All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5125.671_
Baltimore4527.6254
New York4033.548
Toronto4035.53310½
Boston3935.52711

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3638.486_
Cleveland3438.4721
Detroit3141.4314
Chicago3243.427
Kansas City2053.27415½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4528.616_
Los Angeles4134.5475
Houston4034.541
Seattle3536.4939
Oakland1956.25327

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

