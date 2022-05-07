All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Oakland
|10
|16
|.385
|7
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
