All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York187.720_
Tampa Bay1710.6302
Toronto1611.5933
Baltimore1016.385
Boston1017.3709

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1611.593_
Chicago1213.4803
Cleveland1213.4803
Kansas City815.3486
Detroit817.3207

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1810.643_
Houston1611.593
Seattle1215.444
Texas1014.4176
Oakland1016.3857

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

