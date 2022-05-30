All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3315.688_
Tampa Bay2819.596
Toronto2720.574
Boston2325.47910
Baltimore2029.40813½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2920.592_
Chicago2323.500
Cleveland1924.4427
Detroit1829.38310
Kansas City1630.34811½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3118.633_
Los Angeles2722.5514
Texas2224.478
Seattle2028.41710½
Oakland2031.39212

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you