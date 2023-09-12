All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|52
|.636
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|56
|.614
|3
|Toronto
|80
|64
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|73
|70
|.510
|18
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|69
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|77
|.469
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|77
|.462
|8½
|Chicago
|55
|88
|.385
|19½
|Kansas City
|44
|100
|.306
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|63
|.566
|_
|Texas
|79
|64
|.552
|2
|Seattle
|79
|65
|.549
|2½
|Los Angeles
|68
|77
|.469
|14
|Oakland
|45
|99
|.313
|36½
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Houston 12, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings
Texas 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1
Monday's Games
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
