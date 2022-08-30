All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7851.605_
Tampa Bay7057.5517
Toronto6958.5438
Baltimore6760.52810
Boston6267.48116

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6759.532_
Minnesota6661.520
Chicago6365.4925
Kansas City5277.40316½
Detroit5078.39118

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8247.636_
Seattle7058.54711½
Texas5869.45723
Los Angeles5673.43426
Oakland4881.37234

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

