All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|7
|.731
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|8
|19
|.296
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Texas
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Oakland
|10
|18
|.357
|7½
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Houston 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
