All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5326.671_
Baltimore4529.608
New York4135.53910½
Toronto4136.53211
Boston4037.51912

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3938.506_
Cleveland3639.4802
Detroit3242.432
Chicago3245.4167
Kansas City2155.27617½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4728.627_
Houston4134.5476
Los Angeles4136.5327
Seattle3737.500
Oakland2058.25628½

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you