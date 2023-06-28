All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|55
|28
|.663
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|.608
|5
|New York
|43
|36
|.544
|10
|Toronto
|44
|37
|.543
|10
|Boston
|40
|41
|.494
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|40
|.494
|_
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|.488
|½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|5
|Chicago
|34
|47
|.420
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|58
|.275
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|37
|.543
|5½
|Houston
|43
|37
|.538
|6
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|21
|60
|.259
|28½
Tuesday's Games
Miami 10, Boston 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1
San Francisco 3, Toronto 0
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Detroit 3
Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Texas 10, Detroit 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
