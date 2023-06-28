All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5528.663_
Baltimore4831.6085
New York4336.54410
Toronto4437.54310
Boston4041.49414

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland3940.494_
Minnesota4042.488½
Detroit3445.4305
Chicago3447.4206
Kansas City2258.27517½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4931.613_
Los Angeles4437.543
Houston4337.5386
Seattle3841.48110½
Oakland2160.25928½

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you