East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|57
|.604
|_
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|7
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|.524
|11½
|Boston
|70
|74
|.486
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|78
|66
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|74
|71
|.510
|4½
|Minnesota
|72
|72
|.500
|6
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|.393
|21½
|Detroit
|55
|89
|.382
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|80
|63
|.559
|14
|Texas
|63
|81
|.438
|31½
|Los Angeles
|62
|82
|.431
|32½
|Oakland
|52
|93
|.359
|43
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
