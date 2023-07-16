All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6035.632_
Baltimore5635.6152
Toronto5241.5597
New York5043.5389
Boston4944.52710

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4746.505_
Cleveland4547.489
Detroit4150.4515
Chicago3955.415
Kansas City2667.28021

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5439.581_
Houston5142.5483
Los Angeles4647.4958
Seattle4546.4958
Oakland2569.26629½

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Oakland 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Detroit 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

