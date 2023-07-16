All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|35
|.632
|_
|Baltimore
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|Toronto
|52
|41
|.559
|7
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|9
|Boston
|49
|44
|.527
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|46
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|47
|.489
|1½
|Detroit
|41
|50
|.451
|5
|Chicago
|39
|55
|.415
|8½
|Kansas City
|26
|67
|.280
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|Houston
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|8
|Seattle
|45
|46
|.495
|8
|Oakland
|25
|69
|.266
|29½
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
Texas 2, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 10, Oakland 7
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Detroit 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
