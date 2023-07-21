All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|59
|38
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|.604
|_
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|5
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|51
|48
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|49
|.495
|2
|Detroit
|44
|53
|.454
|6
|Chicago
|41
|58
|.414
|10
|Kansas City
|28
|71
|.283
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|58
|40
|.592
|_
|Houston
|54
|43
|.557
|3½
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|8½
|Seattle
|48
|48
|.500
|9
|Oakland
|27
|72
|.273
|31½
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
