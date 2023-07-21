All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore5938.608_
Tampa Bay6140.604_
Toronto5443.5575
Boston5146.5268
New York5147.520

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5148.515_
Cleveland4849.4952
Detroit4453.4546
Chicago4158.41410
Kansas City2871.28323

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5840.592_
Houston5443.557
Los Angeles4948.505
Seattle4848.5009
Oakland2772.27331½

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

