All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6239.614_
Tampa Bay6242.596
Toronto5646.549
Boston5447.5358
New York5348.5259

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5449.524_
Cleveland5051.4953
Detroit4655.4557
Chicago4161.40212½
Kansas City2974.28225

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5943.578_
Houston5844.5691
Los Angeles5249.515
Seattle5150.505
Oakland2875.27231½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you